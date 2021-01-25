Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], January 25 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed supplementary charge-sheet in the Special NIA Court in Kerala's Ernakulam district against two terrorists in the ISIS Omar Al Hindi Module Case.

As per a statement, the chargesheet was filed against the two accused - Sidhikhul Aslam (31) and Muhammad Polakkanni (28), under sections 120B of the IPC, and sections 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act, among others.

"The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on October 1, 2016, based on credible information regarding the conspiracy and the consequent formation of the ISIS/Daish-inspired terrorist module Ansarul Khilafa-KL, by certain youth from Southern India, with the intention of furthering the objectives of ISIS," the statement said.

On October 2, 2016, five accused were arrested by the NIA while preparing to carry out terrorist attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu by targeting prominent persons including judges, police officers and politicians and places where tourists congregate.

Further investigation established that one of the accused Sidhikhul Aslam had conspired with convicted members of the ISIS/Daish-inspired terrorist module and attempted to recruit more persons into ISIS/Daish. He was arrested in this case on October 28, 2020, following his return from Saudi Arabia.

"Investigation also established that accused Mohammad Polakkanni had actively conspired with the convicted persons to propagate violent extremism by actively disseminating materials supporting Jehadi ideology and to effect terrorist attacks in South India. He was arrested in this case on September 19, 2020, following his return from Georgia," the statement added. (ANI)

