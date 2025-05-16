New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Cracking down further on the activities of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist group, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday searched 15 locations in Punjab, in connection with the grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur district in December last year. The searches, carried out in the Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, and Kapurthala districts of Punjab, led to the seizure of various incriminating materials, including mobiles, digital devices, and documents. On the radar were premises of suspects linked with US-based BKI operative and gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian and his nodes Shamsher Singh Shera alias Honey, along with others based in various countries.

A key aide of Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, Happy, is responsible for recently orchestrating numerous grenade attacks on multiple police stations and police posts in the states of Punjab and Haryana. NIA investigations in the case relating to the hand grenade attack on Police Station Ghanie Ke Bangar in district Gurdaspur had revealed that the arrested accused, who had committed the crime, was acting on the directions of Happy, along with Shamsher and other aides. As per NIA investigations, BKI's operatives, based in various countries, were engaged in a criminal conspiracy to recruit and train India-based associates, provide funds, weapons and explosives to the field operatives of the terror outfit.

These activities were carried out through their associates and acquaintances, who were also based abroad, including in Pakistan. The conspiracy by the foreign-based designated terrorists and handlers was aimed at carrying out terror acts on Indian soil. NIA is continuing its investigation in the case registered on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

