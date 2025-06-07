New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Nibe Limited has received the Transfer of Technology (ToT) from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the indigenous "Modular Bridging System".

This milestone reinforces Nibe's commitment to the Government of India's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives in the defence sector, Nibe Limited said in a release.

Also Read | SSC Recruitment 2025: Staff Selection Commission Releases Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 Notification, Know How To Apply at ssc.gov.in.

The Modular Bridging System is a state-of-the-art, mechanically launched mobile bridge developed by DRDO. It is a complex, multi-disciplinary engineering solution capable of rapidly deploying a bridge up to spans of 46 m to enable the crossing of tracked and wheeled vehicles.

The system is specifically designed to address the dynamic requirements of the Indian Armed Forces and other Government agencies, both Central and State.

Also Read | JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Match-Fixing' Claims As 'Desperation of Losing' Maharashtra Assembly Polls.

Under the terms of the technology transfer, Nibe Limited is licensed to manufacture this critical system in India and sell it within specified Licensing Regions for 10 years. This includes exclusive rights to supply the system to the Indian Armed Forces and other Central and State Government agencies.

Nibe Limited is fully committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, precision, and compliance in the manufacture of the Modular Bridging System, ensuring timely and efficient support to national security infrastructure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)