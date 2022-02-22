Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) A Nigerian, who was out on bail in drugs case, has been arrested for alleged possession of narcotics worth over Rs 22 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The Navi Mumbai police have recovered emphatamine and methaqualone worth Rs 22.65 lakh from the accused, Annehe Kingsley Chinedu (37), Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police had received information about some persons arriving near an IT park at Turbhe on February 19 and laid a trap at the location, the official said.

The police intercepted the accused, who was on a scooter, and found 71 gm of emphatamine and 120 gm of methaqualone on him, he said.

Chinedu, a native of Lagos in Nigeria, had earlier been booked for drug peddling and an offence was registered against him at Vashi police station.

