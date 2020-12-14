New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Night temperatures are expected to drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the next 2-3 days over north India, the IMD department said on Monday.

Cold to severe cold weather conditions are also likely over Punjab, while cold day conditions are likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and northwest Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department added.

Large parts of north India are already witnessing foggy conditions as temperature drops further.

"Fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius (likely) over most parts of northwest India during the next four days,” the IMD said.

The IMD, in its winter forecast issued last month for December-February, has already predicted below normal night temperatures in north India this winter season.

It added that no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of central and east India is likely during next 2-3 days. The temperatures will fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The IMD said under the influence of strengthening of the easterly wave, scattered to fairly widespread rain is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep area between December 16 and 18.

