Nilambur (Kerala) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Nilambur Assembly Constituency in Kerala, where by-elections are underway, recorded an approximate voter turnout of 59.68 per cent by 3:00 pm on Thursday.

The polling, conducted under tight security arrangements, is part of the AC-Bye Election 2025.

Also Read | Indian Student Aryan Singh Chandel Pursuing MBA in Germany Goes Missing, Family Approaches Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for Help.

Polling in Kerala's Nilambur started today 7 am.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded M Swaraj, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George is a candidate for the Nilambur Assembly constituency.

Also Read | ‘Thug Life’ Controversy: Just Because Someone’s Sentiment Hurt, Movie, Stand Up Comedy Can’t Be Stopped, Says Supreme Court.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Aryadan Shoukhath expressed confidence in a UDF victory for the constituency, saying that the state government has "totally neglected Nilambur area," with tribals not being rehabilitated and human-animal conflict increasing.

Earlier, Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan also said that a UDF victory would mark the party's return to the state.

Speaking to ANI, Satheesan said, "This is a political contest, a direct fight between the UDF and the LDF. It is the semi-final leading up to the 2026 Assembly elections, and we are confident of winning by a significant margin. We see this as an opportunity to hold the Pinarayi government accountable, a government that has been in power for the past nine years."

The bypoll has been necessitated after the resignation of Left Democratic Front independent legislator PV Anvar, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after his acrimonious break-up with the ruling alliance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)