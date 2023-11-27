New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) As many as nine flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted on Monday evening due to bad weather, according to an official.

The flights were diverted between 1800 and 1900 hours.

The official said six flights were diverted to Jaipur, two to Lucknow, and one to Ahmedabad.

Another official said five Air India flights were diverted. Among them, a flight coming from Sydney was diverted to Jaipur.

