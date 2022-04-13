Bhubaneswar, Apr 13 (PTI) Altogether nine of Odisha's 30 districts became Covid-19 free on Wednesday even as 14 more people tested positive for the virus taking the tally to 12,87,874, a health department official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,122 as no fresh fatality was registered.

Also Read | Punjab: Organs of 4-Year-Old Brain-Dead Boy Help Save Lives of Three Patients.

The nine districts with no new or active coronavirus cases are Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Puri, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput Rayagada, Sundaragrh and Kalahandi.

Of the new positive cases, four were reported from Sundergarh district, three in Bolangir, two each in Balasore and Kendrapada and one each in Deogarh, Gajapati and Sonepur, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Bestiality Shocker: Bengal Monitor Lizard Gang-Raped in Sahydari Tiger Reserve, Four Arrested.

The state presently has 111 active cases while as many as 12,78,588 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)