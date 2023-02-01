New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Nippy weather conditions prevailed in Delhi as chilly winds swept the national capital to keep the mercury down on Wednesday.

The national capital recorded a high of 21.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Sexually Assaults Minor Boy in Kalyan and Nashik for Three Years, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Delhiites woke up to a windy morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius -- normal for this time of the year.

The humidity level oscillated between 53 per cent and 100 per cent.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Registration for Prelims Examination Begins at upsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Apply for 1105 Posts.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for Thursday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees, respectively.

Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood in the 'moderate' category, was recorded at 164.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, the air quality will remain 'moderate' or the 'lower end of poor' for the next two days.

"For the next three days, surface wind speed (14 to 25 kilometres per hour) and temperature (maximum 20-23 degrees Celsius, minimum 8-9 degrees) are likely to improve air quality. Mixing layer height is likely to be approximately 1 kilometre that causes moderate ventilation of pollutants," it said.

The air quality is likely to improve but remain in the 'moderate' category on Thursday. It is likely to deteriorate marginally but remain largely in the 'moderate' category on Friday and Saturday. For the next six days, the air quality will remain largely in the 'moderate' to 'poor' category, SAFAR said.

"Air quality is likely to improve further but be within 'moderate' or 'lower end of poor' for the next two days due to enhanced dispersion by strong surface wind speed. Upper level winds (around 800 metres) are blowing from northwest direction and will intensify significantly for next two days that helps dilution of pollution and improvement in air quality," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)