New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) on Monday in the national capital.

The NMP comprises a four-year pipeline of the Central Government's brownfield infrastructure assets.

Also Read | Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 1183 Mobilisation Camps Organised Across the Country Under DDU-GKY.

According to a statement issued by the NITI Ayog, the NMP will serve as a medium-term roadmap for the Asset Monetisation initiative of Centre, besides providing visibility to the investors.

The Union Budget 2021-22 laid a lot of emphasis on Asset Monetisation as a means to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure and included a number of key announcements.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 2-Year-Old Kidnapped, Killed by Aunt, Uncle Over Family Issues; Accused Arrested.

The National Monetisation Pipeline book will be released in the presence of Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Dr Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant, and secretaries of relevant line ministries whose assets constitute the monetisation pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)