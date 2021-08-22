New Delhi, August 22: In a shocking incident, a two-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a couple over family rivalry in Delhi. The accused couple, identified as Rajesh and Yamuna, allegedly picked up the toddler while he was asleep, throttled and drowned him and then threw his body in a drain near Punjabi Bagh, as per reports. The accused have been arrested by the police following a 36-hour hunt on Saturday. It was found during the interrogation that the couple took the extreme step over being worried that they would be ousted from the circle as the deceased grows, reported Times of India.

Reports inform that the incident came to fore on Friday morning when a local beat officer saw the deceased's mother crying as she was not able to find the child. Following which the case was registered and an investigation was launched to find the boy. Ten teams were created over suspicious by the police that organised begging gang was involved in the incident, reported TOI. During the probe, CCTV footage from cameras located in 5-kilometre area were analysed by the police. Faridabad Shocker: Man Arrested for Killing 18-Month-Old Child by Drowning in Water Tanker.

During this the police spotted the accused woman carrying the child with her. Following which the woman was held and was interrogated. The woman then led the police to her husband, who was then nabbed after an-hour long chase on Saturday, Times of India reported quoting a official. In all 18 diver and five boats were deployed to trace the body of the two-year-old child. The deceased's parents are reportedly beggars. Maharashtra Shocker: Newborn Girl Dies After 16-Year-Old Mother Throws Her Off Second-Floor Bathroom Of Residential Building in Virar; Minor Detained.

A similar incident was reported from Delhi's neighbouring city Faridabad a few days ago. A 22-year-old man was arrested last week on charged of killing a 18-month-old baby by drowning him to death. He killed the child in February this year following an argument with the deceased's father over Rs 50.

