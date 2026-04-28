India News | Nishant Kumar to Launch Bihar-wide Tour from Next Month : JD(U) Chief Umesh Kushwaha

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Janata Dal (United) State President Umesh Kushwaha on Tuesday announced that Nishant Kumar, son of party chief Nitish Kumar, will embark on a statewide tour of Bihar on May 3.

Addressing a press conference, Kushwaha stated that the outreach program, titled 'Sadbhav Yatra', aims to establish direct contact with the public at the grassroots level and address their grievances.

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"Just as our leader regarded the entire state of Bihar as his own family, Nishant Kumar will traverse the length and breadth of the state with that very same spirit," Kushwaha said. He noted that the initiative will see active participation from all party ranks, including senior leader Shravan Kumar, MLAs, MPs, and Panchayat representatives.

The 'Sadbhav Yatra' is scheduled to unfold in several phases, with the initial two-day leg commencing from Bagaha on May 3 and 4. The second phase of the tour is set to begin from the historic land of Vaishali.

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Kushwaha further highlighted the "immense enthusiasm" among party cadres for the initiative. He described the tour as a "historic journey" dedicated to fostering dialogue with the general public and strengthening connections with party workers.

Kushwaha's announcement of the Bihar-wide tour comes days after the JD(U) reconstituted its national office bearers. On April 22, party chief Nitish Kumar approved key organisational changes as part of a major internal reshuffle.

According to a press release issued by the party, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Member of Parliament, has been named Working President, while Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi, former MP, has been appointed Vice-President of the party.

The party also named Alok Kumar Suman as Treasurer and announced a wide list of appointments across key organisational positions, including several General Secretaries and Secretaries.

As per the release, Nitish Kumar continues as the President of the party.

The restructuring is aimed at strengthening the party's organisational framework at the national level, with multiple leaders assigned responsibilities across various roles.

The list of office bearers also includes Manish Kumar Verma, Afaque Ahmad Khan, Shyam Rajak, Ashok Choudhary, Ramesh Singh Kushwaha, Ram Sewak Singh, Kahkeshan Parveen, Kapil Harischandra Patil, Raj Singh Maan, Sunil Kumar (Engineer Sunil), Harshvardhan Singh, and Maulana Ghulam Rasool Baliawi among the General Secretaries.

Several leaders, including Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, Rabinder Prasad Singh, Vidya Sagar Nishad, Dayanand Rai, Sanjay Kumar, Mohammad Nisar, Ruhi Tagung, and Nivedita Kumari, have been appointed as Secretaries. (ANI)

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