New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, attended the 60th OPPI Summit organised by The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) at Shangri-La Ballroom, New Delhi, on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, he highlighted that today marks the beginning of a true 'Jan Andolan' for safeguarding human, animal and environmental health through an integrated, collaborative ecosystem. He noted that the theme of "One Earth, One Health, One Future" reflects a powerful national mantra that must guide collective action. Paul underlined that the world continues to confront zoonotic diseases, climate-sensitive illnesses and other emerging threats that do not respect borders. These challenges, he stressed, require coordinated and collective responses across sectors, as per the release.

With its vast biodiversity and large population, India stands at a unique point of both responsibility and opportunity. The National One Health Mission (NOHM), he observed, is one of the most comprehensive and integrated initiatives ever undertaken in this domain. He emphasised that this is a long-term commitment, aimed at building surveillance networks and mechanisms that connect ministries, institutions and academia through technology-enabled systems.

He noted that significant work has already begun, including surveillance in hotspots where humans and animals interact closely, which is essential to detecting and mitigating emerging risks.

Calling for a "unified and swift response", Paul stated that outbreak investigation, risk communication and coordinated action must be synchronised across all levels. Ensuring availability of medical countermeasures, vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, at scale is equally critical for preparedness.

Paul highlighted that India's national network of BSL-3 and BSL-4 laboratories is now well-equipped to support early detection and response to One Health threats and future pandemics. He stressed the need to build a new generation of One Health specialists through joint training programmes and by integrating One Health thinking into educational and research institutions.

While national frameworks lay the overall direction, Paul underscored that states will serve as the primary implementing agencies, and their active engagement is crucial to the Mission's success.

He concluded by calling upon all stakeholders, including government, scientific institutions, academia, industry and civil society, to come together in a spirit of partnership to safeguard health security and strengthen the One Health ecosystem.

Alongside, Professor & Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Ajay K Sood highlighted that in recent years, India has been steadily bringing together what were once considered fragmented sectors, human health, animal health, plant health and environmental systems into a coherent and coordinated framework. The National One Health Mission, he noted, is the culmination of these sustained efforts. "For the first time, 16 key stakeholders, including States and Union Territories, have come together under a unified platform to advance this integrated approach", he stated.

He emphasised that the Mission's agenda reflects both the depth and boldness required to protect people as well as the ecosystems they depend on. He expressed confidence that the Mission will significantly strengthen and accelerate the country's collective efforts in advancing the One Health paradigm.

Meanwhile, Joint Secretary of the Department of Health Research, Anu Nagar, Nivedita Gupta, Scientist G and Head, Communicable Diseases, ICMR, senior officials of the Indian Government and representatives from International Organisations and partner agencies were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

