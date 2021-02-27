Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat on Saturday urged NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar to discuss several issues related to Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said necessary formalities required for forest clearance should be simplified.

He also gave information about the disaster in the Joshimath area, rescue and relief operations.

Kumar also suggested building a monitoring cell for Sustainable Development Goals in the state.

He said that a study will be conducted to use international-level technology for early warning systems in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)