New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended a roundtable conference on Barries Less Tolling on Wednesday.

The conference was organised by Primus Partners and Think Infra.

On January 13, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized that infrastructure plays a crucial role in the country's development during the inauguration of the Z-Morh Tunnel Project in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the tunnel in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Gadkari said, "... To make India develop, we have to improve the infrastructure of our country. Unless these four things - water, energy, transport and communication - are developed, industry, tourism and trade cannot be promoted. Therefore, the Prime Minister has given us the responsibility of this infrastructural development with the resolve to make Jammu and Kashmir happy, prosperous, rich and developed along with developed India...The mission set by the Prime Minister is that industries and businesses should come here to make Jammu and Kashmir happy, prosperous and rich... With this feeling, we are trying to develop this infrastructure," he said.

The tunnel, constructed at a cost of Rs2,717 crore, is expected to transform connectivity and bolster economic activity in the region.

Earlier, taking on Social Media X, Gadkari hailed the Sonmarg Tunnel Inauguration, calling it the "Marvel of Engineering" ensuring year-round connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh.

"A Marvel of Engineering: Ensuring Seamless Connectivity Year-Round! Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, inaugurated the Sonmarg Tunnel Pariyojana, constructed at a total cost of Rs2,717 crore and spanning a length of 11.98 km in Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir today. The tunnel ensures uninterrupted traffic flow between Srinagar and Ladakh year-round, bypassing avalanche-prone areas and providing a secure route for travellers. It facilitates seamless movement of local agricultural goods from Srinagar to Leh, significantly reducing travel time while fostering quicker connectivity. Promoting winter and religious tourism through enhanced access to Sonmarg and other destinations boosts the regional economy. The tunnel also creates employment opportunities for residents and ensures uninterrupted supply chains for military essentials, safeguarding lives by mitigating avalanche-related risks," he posted on X. (ANI)

