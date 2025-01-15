New Delhi January 15: Bharatiya Janata Party National President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will meet the President of the Republic of Singapore tomorrow under 'Know BJP' initiative. As part of the know BJP initiative JP Nadda Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers and BJP national president will meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the president of Singapore, while he is on a state visit to India. The president's visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both nations.

The 'Know BJP' initiative seeks to engage with global leaders and diplomats to offer insights into the Bharatiya Janata Party's vision, governance, and policies. Singapore President was warmly received by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada at the airport, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). JP Nadda to Meet Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on January 16 Under ‘Know BJP’ Initiative in Delhi.

Sharing the pictures of the President's arrival, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "A special celebration of the 60th anniversary of #IndiaSingapore diplomatic relations. President @Tharman_S of Singapore arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit. Warmly received by MoS @JitinPrasada at the airport." The state visit will be till January 18.

According to MEA, Tharman will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 16. During his visit, Tharman will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the President of Singapore. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and several other Indian dignitaries will call on Tharman. Tharman will also visit Odisha from January 17-18.

The Singapore president will also be visiting the World Skills Centre, which was set up by Singapore's Institute of Technical Education Education Services (ITEES) with funding from the Asian Development Bank. Visiting a vaccine manufacturing plant run by Bharat Biotech is also planned, including visiting Odisha in the last two days of his visit. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Star Campaigner List for Vidha Sabha Polls; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda Lead the Charge.

"India and Singapore have extensive cooperation based on a long tradition of friendship, trust and mutual respect. Tharman's visit is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral relations, which were elevated to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore from September 4-5, 2024," the MEA added.

