Patna, Jan 19 (PTI) Team Indias stunning victory against Australia in the fourth and final Test match at Gabba on Tuesday left Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar bowled over.

Kumar, whose love for news has been legendary, though enthusiasm for cricket remains little known, came out with an exultant statement within minutes of the nail-biting finish which helped the visiting team clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"It was a testimony to the players hard work, vigour and remarkable patience", the chief minister said.

