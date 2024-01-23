Patna (Bihar) [India], January 23 (ANI): Seeking to scotch speculations about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting state Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday said that the meeting was about the appointment of Vice Chancellors in various universities.

"The meeting was regarding the appointment of Vice Chancellor in various universities in the state," Tyagi told ANI on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar's meeting the Governor amid reports of some strain in JD(U)'s ties with RJD, had caused some speculation in political circles in the state.

Tyagi also spoke about the seat-sharing talks among INDIA bloc partners and said candidates should be finalised at the earliest for the Lok Sabha polls.

"We have expressed our concern in the alliance meeting. To counter BJP, candidates should be selected quickly for the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Answering a query about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya on Monday, he said the verdict of the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of the grand Ram temple.

"This is a religious issue and not a political issue," he said.

Tyagi said that everything is fine with the government in the state.

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi took a swipe at the ruling alliance following Nitish Kumar's meeting with the Governor.

"In Bengali, it is said, "Khela Hobe", in Magahi.."Khela hokto". In Bhojpuri.."Khela Hokhi". As for the rest, you yourself are wise...," Manjhis said in a post. (ANI)

