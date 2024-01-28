Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) on Sunday said Nitish Kumar will be remembered in political history as the "great paltu Ram" who loves jumping on command of BJP.

"It is not surprising that he has done this 'Volte - Face' once again because he seems to be addicted to this kind of behaviour," NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in a statement.

The NCP dubbed BJP the "madari" of Nitish Kumar, who it said "loves jumping to their commands".

Earlier in the day, the JD (U) chief resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Later in the day, he took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time.

