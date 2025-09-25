By Vanshika Sexsena

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 Campaign, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti held a cleanliness drive at Kalindi Kunj Ghat near Okhla Barrage in New Delhi on Thursday.

Themed "Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath," the shramdaan highlighted the power of collective action and consistent efforts for a cleaner, greener environment.

Union Minister CR Patil, Minister of State V Somanna, and officials from the Jal Shakti Ministry and NMCG joined the drive, underscoring that lasting change begins when leaders and citizens work together.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, said, "On the occasion of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary, a cleanliness campaign has been launched. Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister of Delhi, and the Chief Minister of Haryana, we are working to clean the Yamuna River wherever pollution exists. Our effort is not only to remove the existing pollution but also to prevent further contamination. Significant progress has already been made. Until recently, the river was hardly visible due to the heavy flow of polluted discharge, but today the Yamuna is clearly seen again. To achieve this, the Ministry has drawn up short-term, medium-term, and long-term plans, and work has already begun on each of these fronts. I am confident that, in line with your expectations and those of the people of our country, we will soon see the Yamuna flowing clean once more".

V. Somanna, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Jal Shakti, highlighted that "This campaign should take place. There should also be other campaigns at home. The Ganga should be as clean as the Yamuna. Last week, I went to Ganga Nagar and Yamuna Nagar. How is it there? I came to see. That is why this is a very good initiative. Our departments and officers, together, under Modi ji's message and our leaders' and C.R. Pandey's guidance, are carrying out this very good work".

The drive saw enthusiastic participation from citizens, students, NGOs, and community groups, turning the campaign into a true people's movement for cleanliness and conservation.

Ashok KK Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, "We are here today to celebrate Swachhotsav 2025, which is observed throughout the country from 17th September to 2nd October. Cleanliness should be ensured across the nation. Along with the ongoing program, on the 25th, from 8 to 9 a.m., a one-hour, one-day campaign on cleanliness is being held. In this regard, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Namami Ganga, and the Ministry of Jal Shakti have brought their self-help groups here and launched a cleanliness campaign.

Rajeev Kumar Mital, Director General of NMCG ,said, "We celebrate 15 days as a festival of cleanliness. During this time, we work to raise public awareness and also carry out direct cleaning activities. As you may have heard during the oath ceremony, the Prime Minister has set a target for every individual to contribute a few hours each week to this Cleanliness Drive. The idea is to spread this message as widely as possible. The central goal of this programme is to make people more aware of the river and its importance".

The Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 drive reaffirmed the nation's collective commitment to rejuvenating rivers across India.

Through sustained efforts, NMCG is leading the mission to revive the Ganga, Yamuna, and other rivers, blending awareness with action.

With citizens, leaders, and institutions joining hands, the campaign embodies a people's movement, inspiring lasting change for cleaner rivers and a healthier future. (ANI)

