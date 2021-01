Panaji, Jan 20 (PTI) NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday ruled out any action against his party leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, accused of rape by a Mumbai woman, till charges against him are proved.

Pawar told reporters in Panaji that any action against Munde will be taken only if allegations levelled against him are proved after an investigation.

The BJP, the main opposition party in Maharashtra, has been demanding Munde's resignation.

It has become a fashion for some people to level allegations against a person and seek resignation, the NCP patriarch said.

Allegations should be investigated and the truth brought to the fore. If allegations are true then it becomes our responsibility to take action, he said when asked if the NCP is contemplating any action against Munde.

"But it is not fair to take action unless allegations are proved, said Pawar, whose party is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in Maharashtra.

Munde, 45, the social justice minister, has refuted the rape charges and dubbed them as a blackmail attempt. PTI

