The K-pop industry was sent into a state of flux this week following the official announcement that Heeseung, a founding member and lead vocalist of the global boy band ENHYPEN, has departed from the group. The news has sparked a massive wave of fan activity, culminating in a global petition that surpassed one million signatures in less than 48 days. ENHYPEN’s Heesung Announces Departure From Group; Know the Reason Behind His Decision.

While Heeseung is set to remain under the management of BELIFT LAB as a solo artist, the sudden shift to a six-member lineup has led to widespread calls for the agency to reconsider the terms of his exit.

Heesung’s Departure from ENHYPEN and Official Statement

On March 10, 2026, BELIFT LAB released a statement confirming that Heeseung would be leaving ENHYPEN to focus on his "distinct musical vision." According to the agency, the decision followed extensive discussions with all seven members regarding the group's long-term goals and Heeseung's personal artistic aspirations.

The agency emphasised that the separation was a mutual agreement intended to allow Heeseung the creative freedom to pursue solo projects that would be difficult to balance alongside the group's rigorous promotion schedule. ENHYPEN will continue its activities with the remaining six members: Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.

Controversy Surrounding the Decision

The announcement caught the group’s global fandom, known as ENGENE, by surprise. The timing was particularly unexpected as the group had recently released their latest EP, The Sin: Vanish, in January 2026 and had been actively performing as a full unit.

Speculation intensified after Heeseung posted a handwritten letter on the fan community platform Weverse. While he expressed deep gratitude for his six years with the group, certain phrases in the letter led some fans to believe the decision may have been heavily influenced by management's preferred direction for his career. This has led to a growing debate online about why Heeseung could not pursue solo music while remaining an active member of the group, a common practice for many veteran K-pop idols.

Massive Global Petition

In response to the news, a fan-led petition titled "Allow Heeseung to Pursue Solo Activities Without Leaving ENHYPEN" was launched on Change.org. The movement gained rapid momentum, reaching the milestone of one million signatures on March 12.

The petition argues that Heeseung is a "central pillar" of the group’s identity and requests that BELIFT LAB and parent company HYBE find a compromise. Beyond the digital campaign, fans have organised physical protests, including sending LED trucks to the HYBE headquarters in Seoul to display messages of support for the original seven-member lineup.

Heeseung first rose to prominence in 2020 through the survival reality show I-LAND, where he consistently ranked as a top trainee before debuting with ENHYPEN in November of that year. Over the past six years, the group has become one of the most successful acts of the "fourth generation" of K-pop, known for their synchronised choreography and dark, narrative-driven concepts. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Says She Is Ready for Bollywood During ‘Boyfriend on Demand’ Promotions (Watch Video).

As of now, BELIFT LAB has not issued a further response to the petition. Heeseung is currently reported to be in the early stages of preparing his debut solo album, while the remaining members of ENHYPEN are expected to continue their scheduled activities as a sextet.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).