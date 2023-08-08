Chandigarh [India], August 8 (ANI): Governor of Punjab and Administrator UT Chandigarh, Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday prohibited air travel and star hotel stay for officers of Chandigarh Administration on tour to Delhi.

The letter written to the Advisor stated, “As responsible officers, it is our moral duty that public money shouldn't be squandered and wasteful expenditure shouldn't be accepted at any cost."

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Restaurant Cook Beaten to Death by Drunk Men in Jaisalmer Over Taste of Food.

"In this regard, a news item relating to the expenses incurred by the officers of the Chandigarh Administration was brought to my notice. In the news item, it was reported that officers stayed in five-star hotels in Delhi and travelled by business class in commercial flights," stated Purohit.

The letter further stated, "After careful consideration of the present circumstances, from henceforth, it is directed that no air travel is allowed to Delhi. All the officials travelling to Delhi would travel by Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains. Further, officials will stay at UT Guest House, Punjab Bhawan, or Haryana Bhawan but not in any star hotels.” (ANI)

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Asks NDA MPs to Reach Out to People With 'Modi Ki Guarantee' on Welfare Schemes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)