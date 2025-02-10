New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) No allocation of funds has been made to set up memorials to departed national leaders in the last five years, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The government, however, may consider sanctioning one-time grants-in-aid to trusts/societies, which have been set up for memorials, on a case-to-case basis, said Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Tokhan Sahu in a written reply to a question.

Also Read | Haryana: 3 New Criminal Laws To Be Implemented in State by February 28, Says CM Nayab Singh Saini.

MP Parimal Nathwani had sought to know the details of the total number of memorials approved by the government in the last five years along with details of land allocated, location, and expenditure incurred.

In reply, the minister said, "No such allocation has been done during the last five years."

Also Read | Gautam Adani Announces Launch of Adani Health City in Partnership With Mayo Clinic for Affordable Healthcare in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

It comes against the backdrop of the government initiating the process to provide land for a memorial to former prime minister Manmohan Singh who died in December last year.

Nathwani had also asked whether the government has a policy for the allocation of government land for establishing memorials of national political leaders.

Sahu said the Cabinet decisions dated January 17, 2013, and October 18, 2014, contain the broad guidelines on organising the remembrance ceremonies of departed national leaders.

The guidelines include a "total ban" on the conversion of government bungalows into memorials and the development of any Samadhi for the departed leaders, he replied, adding the trusts or societies set up in memory of the departed leaders may set up such memorials or samadhis, but the expenses to be incurred in this regard.

"However, the Government may consider sanctioning one-time grants-in-aid to such trusts/societies on a case-to-case basis as per guidelines," the minister said in the written reply.

Meanwhile, an official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said a site has been identified at the Rashtriya Smriti complex for the memorial of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, but a final decision has not been taken yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)