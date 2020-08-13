Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The entire Congress is united and the same will be reflected if the BJP brings a no-confidence motion against the Rajasthan government tomorrow in the Assembly, said Congress leader Vishvendra Singh on Thursday.

Singh, whose suspension from primary membership of the Congress was revoked by the party earlier today, was talking to reporters after attending the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur.

Also Read | Mumbai: Building Collapses in Chembur, One Person Killed, Four Sustain Serious Injuries.

"There's nothing to say. Congress stands united. CM is the CLP leader and respected by all. All is well that ends well. It has ended on a good note. If the BJP wants, they can bring no-confidence motion tomorrow. It is their job," Singh told reporters here.

The Congress MLA added that Gehlot has said that if any MLA has any complaint they can meet him, whenever they want.

Also Read | Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai Announces Cancellation of Avani Moola Festival Due to COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

He, however, said that he has not demanded any position in the state Cabinet upon his return.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their allies will bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday, said Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia said in a press conference, "There are a lot of differences in the government. The way they have struggled, there are chances that they might bring a vote of confidence in the Assembly but we are also ready to bring a no-confidence motion."

"I think, public opinion has changed about this government. They do not have a future. This government has lost morally," he added.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month needs to be forgiven and forgotten in the interest of the country, state, people and democracy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)