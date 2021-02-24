Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) No fresh COVID-19 death was recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday as the total fatalities in the state remained at 2,785, according to a health bulletin.

The state reported 99 new coronavirus cases for the day as the total COVID-19 case tally now stands at 3,19,801 and out of these 1,204 are still under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 3,15,812 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 518 have died in Jaipur due to the virus, 305 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Of the fresh cases on Wednesday, 30 were from Jaipur, 19 in Jodhpur, 11 in Udaipur, eight in Rajsamand, six in Dungarpur and five in Bhilwara.

