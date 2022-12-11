Raipur, Dec 11 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or fatality was recorded in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, while the recovery count increased by one, a health official said.

The state did not report any case or death similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23, December 3, 4, 9 and 10, he said.

The tally stands at 11,77,737, the toll at 14,146 and recovery count at 11,63,588, he said.

The active caseload is three, while the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state reached 1,88,16,259, including 303 during the day, the official informed.

