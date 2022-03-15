Amaravati, Mar 15 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 59 fresh cases of Covid-19 but no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday.

The latest bulletin said 83 infected people also got cured in the state.

The cumulative number of positives is now 23,18,943.

After 23,03,690 recoveries and 14,730 deaths, the state now has 523 active cases, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district registered 28 fresh cases in 24 hours, taking its number of active cases up to 118.

Four districts did not report any fresh case while eight districts added less than nine new cases each.

East Godavari district has 163 active cases and Guntur 51.

While three districts have active cases in single digit, the remaining seven have less than 50 each.

