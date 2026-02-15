Hajipur (Bihar) [India], February 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday participated in Mahashivratri at Hajipur, Vaishali District and led the 'Shiv Baarat'.

He drove a bullock cart, as the 'Gadiwan' (charioteer) of Lord Shiva's palanquin, which left from the historic Shiv Temple Pataleshwar Nath.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of February 15, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Speaking to ANI, MoS Home Nityanand Rai prayed for the well-being of all devotees, and reflected on his long-time tradition of participating in the Shiv Baarat as a "charioteer."

"Today is the sacred festival of Mahashivratri. I pray to Mahadev that he blesses the devotees with welfare... This tradition has been ongoing for years, and Shiv Baraat begins at Baba Parameshwar Nath Temple. I, too, have participated in this Shiv Baraat as a charioteer for the past 35 years. It is a matter of good fortune for me to uphold this tradition," the MoS said.

Also Read | India's 1st National Cow Culture Museum to Open in Mathura, Check Details.

"I bow before the people of Hajipur. In the past 35 years, there was even a year when, due to a political vendetta, I was sent to jail. At that time, the people here placed my photograph on this chariot (Gadiwan)and carried out the Shiv Baraat, but they did not allow anyone else to sit on it. This is Lord Mahadev's grace upon me that even during my time in prison, they did not permit anyone else to become the charioteer for Shiv Barat on Mahashivratri," he added.

MoS Home Rai further said that he prayed to Lord Mahadev that the resolve of the Karmayogi, the messiah of the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the prophecy of the sages that India will become a Vishwaguru (world leader) in the 21st century, be fulfilled."

"We pray to Mahadev to fulfil the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's dreams and determination so that the 1.4 billion people of the country may prosper and live happily," he stated.

Nityanand Rai has led the 'Shiv Baraat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Hajipur for the past 35 years, since his student days.

In 35 years, Nityanand Rai became an MLA, a Member of Parliament, the Bihar BJP President, and, from 2019, a Union Minister, yet he continues to participate in Mahashivratri in Hajipur.

Devotees gathered in the Baarat, underscoring Rai's commitment to the tradition and reflecting on the MoS's religious faith.

Shiv Bhakht Manoj Kumar Chatarji said, "The way Nityanand Rai ji takes part in Mahashivratri at our hometown, Hajipur, reflects his religious faith and attachment to local tradition."

The historic Shiv procession begins at the Pataleshwar Nath Temple in Hajipur and travels through the city.

It included ghosts, tableaux, various bands, and Lakhs of devotees, and concluded at Akshayvat Rai Stadium in Hajipur.

The Mahashivratri festival in Hajipur attracts lakhs of people. Tight security arrangements (CRPF, STF, Bihar Police) are ensured during the 'Shiv Baarat'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)