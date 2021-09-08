Lucknow, Sep 8 (PTI) No fresh COVID-19 death was reported from Uttar Pradesh, and the death toll stood at 22,863; while the total cases in the state touched 17,09,494 with as many as 16 fresh cases, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Of the 16 fresh cases, three were reported from Lucknow, two each from Prayagraj, Jalaun, Kanpur Nagar and one each from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Unnao, and Hardoi, the state government said in a statement.

In the past 24 hours, 28 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, and have been discharged, taking the number of patients discharged so far to 16,86,417.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 214 of which 164 are in home isolation, the statement said.

Over 2.17 lakh samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total tests done till date to over 7.40 crores, it added.

