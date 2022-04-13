New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital is predicted to remain below the 40-degree mark on Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius.

A weak Western Disturbance over the Himalayas and an induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab has provided some respite from the searing heat in the plains. The maximum temperature will rise again after the weather system withdraws.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is predicted to remain below the 40-degree mark till Friday. It will gradually increase to 42 degrees Celsius by Monday.

No heatwave is predicted in the national capital for the next five to six days, the IMD said.

The Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest in April in five years.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Parts of the national capital had been reeling under a heatwave since last week with maximum temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather department had earlier said northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

The capital has recorded five heatwave days so far in April this year. It had recorded six such days in April 2017, the IMD data showed.

The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017.

The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.

