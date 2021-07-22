New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The government Thursday said it has no information as on date regarding data on increase in cases of child abuse due to the Covid-related lockdown situations and data on the increase in child marriage cases across the country due to financial difficulties caused due to coronavirus.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said her ministry has issued advisories and guidelines to state governments and union territory administrations for care and protection of children during the pandemic.

"As per information provided by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there is no information as on date regarding data on increase in cases of child abuse due to the COVID-19 related lockdown situations and data on the increase in child marriage cases across the country due to financial difficulties caused due to COVID," she said.

Responding to another question, Irani gave data on the number of complaints received and disposed of by NCPCR during the last five years.

According to the data, in the last five years from 2016-17 to 2020-21 the National Commission for Protection of Children received 50,857 complaints out of which 20,836 have been disposed of.

Among states, highest number of complaints have been received from Madhya Pradesh at 9,572 followed by Uttar Pradesh at 5,340, Chhattisgarh at 4,685 and Odisha at 4,276.

