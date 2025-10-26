Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI): Karnataka MLC and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, has made a statement once again regarding Satish Jarikholi potentially succeeding his father, which hints at a possible change in leadership in the Congress government in the state.

Yathindra stated that there was no mistake in his statement made in Belgavi. However, the MLC also said that he will not speak on the issue of Satish Jarikholi potentially succeeding his father again.

Also Read | Cyclone Montha Update: Low-Pressure Area in Bay of Bengal May Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm by October 27, Says IMD; Warning Signal Hoisted at 9 Ports in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"There is no mistake in my Belgaum statement. I have already clarified this. Let's see if notice comes in this regard. I will not talk about that issue again. I will not make any public statement in front of the media anymore," said Yathindra, addressing the press.

Speaking about the November Revolution, he said there is "no November Revolution; all this is speculation, and considering the current situation, Siddaramaiah will definitely complete five years."

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 26: Gold Price Drops Slightly As Market Ramains Volatile, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Other Metro Cities.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, sparked speculation about a potential leadership change in the state's Congress government. Yathindra stated that his father, Siddaramaiah, is in the "final phase of his political career" and should mentor Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

MLC Yathindra said that his father, Siddaramaiah, will not contest the 2028 elections. Discussing the state's successor, Yathindra emphasised that many politicians follow the secular Congress ideology and said that Satish Jarkiholi should lead them.

He added that after 2028, someone should emerge as a leader with similar principles, noting that Satish Jarkiholi is among those who consistently engage in ideological politics. "My father said that he will not contest the 2028 elections. After that, there are so many politicians who follow the secular Congress ideology. Let Satish Jarkiholi lead them all. After 2028, someone should lead. Satish Jarkiholi is also one of those who do ideological politics. Let Satish Jarkiholi guide those who follow that ideology," Yathindra had said.

He further emphasised that Satish Jarkiholi can fill his father's position. "Satish Jarkiholi definitely has the power to fill his position. After my father retires from politics, Satish Jarkiholi is one of the few leaders who has the power to fill that position. Satish Jarkiholi is the next CM," added Yathindra.

Following his Belgavi statement, Congress MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj on Thursday criticised Karnataka CM's son for suggesting that his father is nearing the end of his political career and hinting at a potential successor.

Basavaraj slammed Yathindra's statement, calling it "childish" and emphasising that the party's high command will decide on leadership, not individual family members. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)