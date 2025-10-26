New Delhi, October 26: Gold rates, which surged significantly last week, have now eased again, with 24-carat gold priced at INR 12,562 per gram, unchanged from yesterday. The market continues to experience volatility, as seen from the October 19 rate of INR 13,086 per gram of 24-carat gold. Gold remains a preferred investment in Indian households due to its auspicious value and long-term security. Domestic economic conditions, global market trends, and geopolitical tensions all influence gold prices.

As of October 26, the current gold price stands at INR 12,562 per gram for 24-carat gold, INR 11,515 for 22-carat gold, and INR 9,422 for 18-carat gold. Prices may vary slightly across different states and cities because of transportation costs and local factors. Why Gold Prices Are Falling? All You Need to Know As Prices of Yellow Metal Slip After Hitting All-Time Highs.

International market rates, import duties, taxes, and fluctuations in exchange rates primarily influence gold prices in India. Together, these factors determine the daily gold rates across the country. In India, gold is deeply cultural and financial. It is a preferred investment option and is key to celebrations, particularly weddings and festivals. Gold Rate Today, October 24: Gold Price Dips From Historic Highs Amid Global Selling Pressure, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Other Metro Cities.

Gold Prices in Major Cities (October 26)

City 24K Gold (INR/g) 22K Gold (INR/g) 18K Gold (INR/g) Delhi 12,577 11,530 9,437 Mumbai 12,562 11,515 9,422 Kolkata 12,562 11,515 9,422 Chennai 12,545 11,500 9,625 Bangalore 12,562 11,515 9,422

Market focus is now firmly on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, expected to show core inflation steady at 3.1 percent for September. Traders are anticipating a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which generally supports gold, as lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding this non-yielding asset. Buyers are advised to monitor the gold price closely and invest when rates are relatively lower.

