Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday asked Mumbai residents not to panic over issuance of prohibitory orders in the city.

No new restrictions have been imposed, he assured.

Thackeray tweeted this after the Mumbai police extended theirorders issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure till September end.

Thackeray said it was mere continuation of the previous order of August 31.

"No new restrictions have been imposed by Mumbai police," he said.

