Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] (ANI) September 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to the tribal community protesting in Dungarpur here, demanding jobs, to maintain peace, law, and order.

"The constitutional right to protest should be exercised, but there should be peaceful demonstrations; no one has the right to take law into their own hands," said Gehlot, while terming the demonstrations as "very unfortunate".

Tension continued to prevail for the second consecutive day today in Dungarpur district here, where hundreds of tribal youth had blocked National Highway 8 on Thursday.

On Friday, they vandalised a petrol pump and damaged several vehicles. The tribal community is demanding filling up of unreserved 1,167 teachers' posts with Scheduled Caste candidates. (ANI)

