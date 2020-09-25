New Delhi, September 25: Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is expected to emerge as India's first operator to provide in-flight services. The company announced in a statement on Friday that it has partnered with AeroMobile to provide the technology to its premium postpaid users in the near future. Vodafone Idea, Airtel Lose Over 59 Lakh Mobile Users in June 2020; Jio Adds 45 Lakh: TRAI Data.

AeroMobile, a subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, will team up with Jio for facilitating internet and other phone services for JioPostpaid Plus users. The services would initially be available for users who would be travelling abroad.

The same could be made available for flyers in India after approval from the government. Once approved, passengers would be able to use services like 4G internet while they are on the flight.

Update by ANI

Jio & Panasonic Avionics Corporation subsidiary, AeroMobile, have partnered to launch India’s first in-flight services for JioPostpaid Plus users: Jio — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio, issued a statement to confirm the inking of a historic pact with AeroMobile. “JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price," he said.

"We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always," the statement further added.

