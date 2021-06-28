By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Punjab crisis and speculations of former Batala MLA Ashwani Sekhri joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Congress high command has taken cognisance of the matter as the party has swung into action to persuade him.

Senior Punjab Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka asserted that Sekhri will remain in the Congress and will not join any other party. He, however, admitted that Sekhri was feeling ignored by the party members and later he was taken into confidence that his issues will soon be resolved.

Speaking to ANI, Verka said, "I have spoken to Sekhri, he is not going anywhere, we all are a family. Sometimes, there is misunderstanding and disputes with one another but not with the party."

"Ashwini is a congressman. I sat with his family and spoke to him. I made him speak to Congress high command, Harish Rawat and Amrinder Singh. After speaking to them, he has decided that he will not go anywhere. He will meet Amrinder Singh by tomorrow," he added.

He further said the dispute was between two leaders-- Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Ashwini Sekhri -- but now everything has been sorted out.

"No one is upset with the party, and no leaders will leave Congress. In fact, leaders from other parties want to join the Congress," he said.

Speaking to the media, the Punjab Chief Minister disclosed that Sekhri strongly denied the reports circulated in a section of media that he was leaving the Congress and joining some other political party.

He added that Sekhri assured him that he was a committed and dedicated Congressman who can never ever imagine leaving the party.

The Chief Minister cleared all his apprehensions and assured him that he was a very senior leader of the party who had contributed a lot towards it. "It is the party's duty and responsibility to watch and safeguard the interests of all senior leaders," Singh added. (ANI)

