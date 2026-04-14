New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Amid the debate over Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday emphasised that no political unity opposes the legislation in Parliament and assemblies.

Addressing the opposition, the minister noted that while some statements are made for "political purpose", the core objective is supported by all sides.

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Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said, "I am not going into politics of which party is saying what. No party is opposing the women's reservation in the Parliament and Assemblies. When we passed this Nari Shakti Adhiniyam in the last Lok Sabha, no political party opposed it. So, in principle and in spirit, everybody is together. In Nari Shakti Vandan dhiniyam, every party is together," he said.

Rijiju stated that further delays would be "painful" and the focus must remain on providing justice to women, urging parties to transcend politics.

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"PM has expressed its gratitude to all political parties for coming together in the national interest. Because women's reservation cannot be a political issue. We have waited for 40 years; we can't afford to wait for another year or another decade. It will be extremely painful if we further delay the women's reservation process," he said.

His remarks come ahead of the special sitting of the budget session, which will discuss amendments to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and the proposed Delimitation Bill on April 16-18.

Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue.

The government has proposed increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 as part of its intention to implement the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, with 815 seats proposed to the states and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories, according to sources.

Opposition parties have expressed their concerns about the proposed delimitation bill, alleging that it will limit the representation of the southern states in the Lok Sabha. Opposition parties have also objected to the government's "rushing" of the bill before the general census.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged that the Union government intends to "bulldoze" a Constitutional amendment without proper consultation with states.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy warned that a "pro-rata" increase to 850 seats would penalise states for successful population control, proposing instead a "Hybrid Model" that rewards economic contribution and developmental performance in an open letter to PM Modi

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge has maintained that the party was not against the women's quota in Lok Sabha but accused the government of pushing it for political reasons.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is set to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century, calling the proposed women's reservation legislation a historic step dedicated to "Nari Shakti," while addressing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Amidst these crucial milestones in the country's journey of development, India is about to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century. I am saying with great responsibility that this is one of the important decisions among the important decisions of the 21st century. This decision is dedicated to Nari Shakti. Dedicated to Nari Shakti Vandan." (ANI)

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