Gir Somnath, Oct 3 (PTI) Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party chief CR Paatil on Monday said the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was skipping the state as it had no place in the heart of Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at a BJP workers' convention, Paatil claimed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was taking place on one hand and on the other the Congress itself was breaking up.

Without naming Gandhi, he said, "The party former national president and MP takes out Bharat Jodo Yatra but sidelines Gujarat. This is because he has no place for Gujarat in his heart. That is why he does not want to come here."

He said the people of Gujarat were rejecting the Congress for the past 27 years and would do so again in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Mocking the Congress for its "development (vikas) has gone mad" slogan during the 2017 poll campaign, Paatil said now the party "has gone mad".

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' started on September 7 and will cover 3,750 kilometres in 12 states but skips Gujarat, though it will pass through neighbouring Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Gandhi last visited Gujarat on September 5, two days before the start of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

