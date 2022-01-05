Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 5 (PTI) A Karnataka Minister on Wednesday said there is no proposal before the State government to seal the border anywhere in the State, including Maharashtra.

Also Read | Goa Reports 1,002 New COVID-19 Cases, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Expresses Concern Over Rising Positivity Rate.

"Those coming to the State will undergo COVID-19 test and they will be under observation. There is restriction on the infection persons. Otherwise, there is no restriction on business activities and commuting," Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters here.

Also Read | How To Change PF Nomination Online Via epfiindia.gov.in; Here Is Step-By-Step Guide For EPFO Members.

"There is no proposal before the government to shut down the border," he added.

The Minister explained that the State government has imposed restrictions for a fortnight as a precautionary measure to ensure that things do not go out of hand.

Stating that the objective behind restrictions is to avoid lockdown, Narayan said the occupancy at pubs, bars, theatres and malls has been restricted to 50 per cent of the capacity.

He said the objective of the closure of schools in Bengaluru was to bring the COVID-19 situation under control. Along with that, vaccination of children from 15 to 18 years has been started, he added.

Narayan said the students and staff of the medical colleges are being given the booster dose. "We are prepared to deal with the situation. We will review the situation after 10 days," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)