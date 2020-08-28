New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Friday announced it will not hike power tariffs in the city for 2020-21 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The power regulator also waived 20 per cent surcharge under time of day (ToD) tariff for September to facilitate non-domestic, industrial, public utilities and domestic consumers due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the DERC said in a statement.

"The need and demands of power discoms have also been considered as far as possible," its chairman Justice(retired) S S Chauhan said.

To promote pollution-free transportation and clean environment, the Commission has decided to continue with subsidised tariff rates for e-rickshaw and e-vehicle category, it said.

