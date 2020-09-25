Nagpur, Sep 25 (PTI) In view of the coronavirus pandemic, no programmes will be held at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Ashok Vijaya Dashami on October 25.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti said this in a statement issued on Friday.

Dr Ambedkar had converted to Buddhism with thousands of followers on Ashok Vijaya Dashami in 1956 at the Deekshabhoomi.

"In view of the pandemic, all programmes have been cancelled on October 25. People should stay home and offer Buddha vandana and salutations to Dr Ambedkar," the Samiti said.

Lakhs of followers visit Deekshabhoomi on Ashok Vijaya Dashami to pay their respects to Dr Ambedkar.

