New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) There is no such proposal under consideration of the government to increase man hour work from eight to 12 hours for its establishments, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

“No such proposal is under consideration of the government,” he said, responding to a query “whether government is in the process of increasing the man hour work from 8 hours to 12 hours a day in all government establishments?”.

Also Read | Indian Medical Students Studying in Chinese University Seek Judicial Intervention To Pursue Their Practice in India, Delhi HC Issues Notice on Plea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)