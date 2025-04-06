Patna, April 6 (PTI) Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar on Sunday met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and dismissed speculations of discord within the INDIA bloc ahead of the state polls later this year.

Kumar's first meeting with the Leader of the Opposition since assuming the role of state Congress chief took place a day before Rahul Gandhi's Bihar tour.

He was accompanied by Congress Legislature Party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kumar said, "It was a formal meeting with Yadav. Such meetings with all constituents of the INDIA bloc will be held regularly ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. INDIA bloc and all its partners share a common resolve—to fight collectively and defeat the NDA to save both the nation and Bihar."

Kumar firmly rejected media reports suggesting rifts within the INDIA bloc in Bihar.

"The question of discord does not arise at all. We are united, and we will defeat the NDA together in the coming assembly polls," he asserted.

Asked about the chief ministerial face of the INDIA bloc for Bihar elections, Khan said, "Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly. He represents all opposition parties and will continue to do so even outside the assembly with the support of all constituents of the Mahagathbandhan."

Khan criticised NDA leaders, particularly over the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, recently passed by Parliament.

He remarked, "BJP leaders are speaking the language of General Dyer on this issue. The BJP is a party full of illiterate and uncivilised leaders (BJP mein jahilon ki fauz hai). Now, even JD(U) leaders are echoing the same sentiments. Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, is no different from BJP leaders. People will never forgive him for his stance on the Bill."

The reference to General Dyer is rooted in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 13, 1919, when British troops under Dyer's command opened fire on a peaceful gathering in Amritsar, killing hundreds of unarmed Indians.

