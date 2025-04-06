Operation Akraman: Gurugram Police Carry Out Operation Against Illegal Activities; Registers 71 FIRs, 118 Arrested for Drug and Liquor Smuggling

Gurugram Police on Sunday carried out ‘Operation Akraman’ to arrest the people involved in illegal activities, including drug and liquor smuggling.

News IANS| Apr 06, 2025 08:36 PM IST
Operation Akraman: Gurugram Police Carry Out Operation Against Illegal Activities; Registers 71 FIRs, 118 Arrested for Drug and Liquor Smuggling
Gurugram Police (File Image)

Gurugram, April 6: Gurugram Police on Sunday carried out ‘Operation Akraman’ to arrest the people involved in illegal activities, including drug and liquor smuggling. A police spokesperson said that during the operation, 71 FIRs were registered, and 118 persons were nabbed, including 48 proclaimed offenders, in the past 24 hours in the district. He said that the arrests were made as part of ‘Operation Akraman,’ carried out on the instructions of the DGP, Haryana.

He added that while a total of 214 teams consisting of 975 cops were engaged in the drive, the police have been able to arrest a large number of criminals or suspects involved in various types of criminal activities. He said that the recovery made by the police in the past 24 hours includes illegal liquor (1013.5 bottles of country liquor, 150.25 bottles of English liquor, and 98 bottles of beer), 478 grams of ganja, nine grams of MDMA, one CNG auto rickshaw, one car, 10 iPhones, one laptop, and cash worth Rs 25,000 from the accused. Elderly Man Found Hanging at His Home in Gurugram, Police Suspect Suicide.

“Additionally, 14 challans for black film vehicles, 13 challans for using mobiles while driving, and 189 challans for wrong-lane driving were also issued,” the Spokesperson said. He added that the police teams also arrested two accused in a murder case carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 each, two accused of fraud, two accused in a burglary case, and three accused of vehicle theft, and also found two missing persons. Gurugram Police Launches Initiative to Help Senior Citizens.

“Gurugram Police takes effective action by running special campaigns from time to time to tighten the noose on criminals and curb crimes. Such campaigns will continue in the future as well,” said Vikas Kumar Arora, Commissioner of Gurugram Police. He added that the Gurugram Police appeals to the people to always follow the law, and if they have any information about any crime or criminal, they must immediately inform the police through any medium.

 

