Noida, Jan 19 (PTI) The police on Thursday said they have arrested two men who had allegedly shot at a private firm's employee near Noida two days ago and will be issuing a look out circular for his aunt who had planned the murder but has now absconded to Saudi Arabia.

Abhisek (28), who works for an electronics firm, was returning from work in Bisrakh to his home in Surajpur when two unidentified bike-borne men opened fire at him and fled the spot on Tuesday evening, according to the police.

He had suffered a gunshot injury near his waist and was hospitalized in a critical condition, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

"The investigation in the case was taken up and today two people, identified as Jaivardhan Singh (28) and Amit Kumar (26), have been arrested by officials of the Ecotech 3 police station. During investigation, it also emerged that the whole episode was planned by victim's own aunt – his mother's sister Anjali," Pandey said.

"Anjali had been living in Abhishek's house as a tenant and had a lot of guests coming over there. However, Abhishek's family members had objected to some of Anjali's guests who frequently visited her and owing to this she was asked to vacate the house," the officer said.

However, this did not go down well with Anjali who resolved about exacting revenge from the family over this and contracted Jai and Amit for the job, the Additional DCP said.

Ecotech 3 police station in-charge Sunil Dutta said the woman was asked to vacate the house in Surajpur area around three-four months ago and had been planning revenge on the family ever since then.

"She had roped in the two accused, who work at a salon, for the job. As the plan was all set and only left to be executed, Anjali left for Saudi Arabia some 10 days ago," Dutta said.

Meanwhile, Additional DCP Pandey said the police will be issuing a look out circular for Anjali.

Abhishek's health condition has improved and he is out of danger now, the officer added.

Dutta said the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under provisions of the Arms Act.

Both Jaiwardhan and Amit were produced in a local court Thursday afternoon and have been remanded in judicial custody, he added.

