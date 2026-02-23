Mumbai, February 23: The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida (South Florida), effective Monday, February 23. The alert signifies a period of critical fire weather conditions where a combination of strong winds and low humidity creates a high probability of wildfires igniting and spreading rapidly. The warning is scheduled to take effect at 9:00 AM and will remain in place until 7:00 PM tonight. During this window, residents are urged to avoid outdoor burning and to exercise extreme caution with any equipment that could produce sparks.

Counties and Zones Under the Red Warning Alert

According to the latest bulletin from NWS Miami, the Red Flag Warning covers a wide expanse of the southeast coast and interior regions. The primary areas affected include the Miami-Dade County (Metropolitan and Inland zones), Broward County (Metro and Inland zones), Palm Beach County (Metropolitan areas), and Collier County (Coastal and Inland zones). Mar-a-Lago Security Breach: Man Shot Dead by US Secret Service After Unauthorised Entry Into Secure Perimeter at Donald Trump’s Resort in West Palm Beach.

Neighbouring regions, including portions of Southwest Florida and the Lake Okeechobee area, are also being monitored closely as dry air continues to push through the peninsula.

Atmospheric Conditions Fueling the Threat

The current risk is driven by a potent cold front that has ushered in an arctic air mass, characterised by exceptionally low moisture levels. Forecasters expect relative humidity to drop as low as 24 per cent this afternoon. Adding to the danger, northwest winds are projected to reach sustained speeds of 10 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. These conditions, paired with high temperatures struggling to reach the low 60s, provide the perfect environment for "extreme fire behaviour".

Severe Drought and Environmental Context

This warning arrives as South Florida battles intensifying drought conditions. Current data indicate that Severe (D2) to Extreme (D3) Drought persists across much of the Everglades and the metro corridors. With vegetation already parched, the risk of a "tinderbox" effect is at its highest point of the season. Historically, Red Flag Warnings are infrequent in this region. The most recent alert was issued on April 12, 2025, following the significant "344 Wildfire" in the Florida Keys. Today's alert serves as a reminder of the heightened seasonal vulnerability during the state's dry months. Bald Eagle vs. Goose Post: US Victory Over Canada in Olympic Hockey Final 2026 Sparks Political Row.

What a Red Flag Warning Means for You

A Red Flag Warning is the highest level of fire-related weather alert. Unlike a "Fire Weather Watch", which suggests conditions are possible, a Warning means these dangerous conditions are either currently occurring or are imminent.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NBC Miami), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

