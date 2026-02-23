Is the ‘Electric Vehicle Running While Charging Via Generator’ Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated

Mumbai, February 23: Did a Mahindra electric vehicle run while being charged via a generator while cruising on the streets in India? The question comes as a video going viral on social media is making an alleged claim. The viral clip shows a Mahindra EV allegedly running while charging on what appears to be a generator. Since being shared online, the viral video featuring a Mahindra EV has garnered over six million views. The viral clip appears to be genuine, with the Mahindra EV sporting a Kerala-registered number.

In the video, the Mahindra EV is seen being driven on a street in the country as the charger appears to be connected to a generator, which is seen placed on what seems to be a three-wheeler cart. The video was shared on Instagram and is being widely circulated on social media, leading many to believe that the video is real. Scroll below to know the truth. Did a Thar Crash Into an Overhead Signboard in New Delhi? Viral Video Is AI Reel.

AI-Generated Video of Mahindra EV Running While Charging Via Generator Surfaces

AI-generated video showing Mahindra EV running while charging via generator goes viral (Photo Credits: Instagram/viiztrrix)

A fact check of the viral video revealed that the video was created using Artificial intelligence (AI). The viral clip featuring the Mahindra EV was shared on the photo and video-sharing platform by a user identified as Vishnu S, who is known for creating AI reels. Vishnu shared the clip with hashtags such as #mahindra #ai and #funnyreels. The AI creator has 17,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares AI visuals frequently.

A few days ago, Vishnu had shared an AI-generated video showing a Mahindra Thar crashing into an overhead signboard in New Delhi on National Highway 48. While many believed the video to be true and circulated the same on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Vishnu clearly mentioned that the video content is AI-generated and created for fun purposes only. "Please don’t take it seriously," he wrote. Fact Check: Did BBC Report That COVID-19 Vaccinated People Will Die by June 2026?

Is the ‘Electric Vehicle Running While Charging Via Generator’ Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated

Hence, it can be concluded that the viral video showing a Mahindra electric vehicle running while being charged via a generator while cruising on the streets in India is not a real video but an AI-generated reel. As clarified above, the viral AI reel was shared by AI creator Vishnu S, who mentioned in the caption that the video was made using av and was meant for fun only.

