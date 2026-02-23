Hyderabad: In a growing political confrontation in Telangana, Congress MP Mallu Ravi has accused senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T. Harish Rao of deliberately misleading the residents of Madhu Park Ridge apartments. The dispute centers on allegations of administrative negligence and political interference regarding the legal status and basic amenities of the residential complex.

During a press briefing on Monday, Dr. Mallu Ravi claimed that Harish Rao visited the apartment complex recently not to solve grievances, but to gain political leverage by spreading "falsehoods." The MP alleged that the BRS leader attempted to shift the blame for the residents' long-standing issues onto the current Congress-led state government, despite the problems reportedly originating during the previous BRS administration. Congress MPs Sign No-Confidence Motion Against LS Speaker Om Birla; Get SP, DMK Support: Sources.

According to the Congress MP, the residents of Madhu Park Ridge have been struggling with documentation and infrastructure issues for years. He asserted that Harish Rao’s sudden interest in the matter is an "opportunistic" move aimed at destabilizing the local administrative trust.

The Core of the Dispute

The Madhu Park Ridge apartment complex has been at the center of a localized controversy involving land titles and municipal clearances. Residents have expressed concerns over the lack of permanent utility connections and the legal standing of certain structures within the premises. 'Nothing in This Budget Satisfies Me as a Malayalee', Says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Watch Video).

Dr. Ravi argued that the previous government, in which Harish Rao held significant influence, failed to regularize these issues while in power. He maintained that the Congress government is currently reviewing the files to find a legal solution that protects the homeowners without violating municipal bylaws.

Calls for Transparent Investigation

The Congress MP challenged the BRS leadership to a transparent debate on the developmental work carried out in the region. He emphasized that the state government is committed to resolving the grievances of apartment dwellers across Hyderabad and its outskirts but insisted that these processes must follow due legal course rather than political dictation.

"It is ironic that those who oversaw the administrative lapses are now acting as the advocates for the victims," Dr. Ravi stated, urging residents not to be swayed by "provocative" statements intended to stall official procedures.

Political Context and Background

This exchange is the latest in a series of verbal volleys between the Congress and the BRS as both parties vie for influence in the urban pockets of Telangana. Since the change in government, land regularisation and urban infrastructure have become flashpoints for political debate.

As of now, Harish Rao has not issued a formal rebuttal to Dr. Ravi’s specific allegations regarding the Madhu Park Ridge visit. Meanwhile, the apartment association members continue to seek a definitive meeting with municipal authorities to secure their property rights and ensure the provision of essential services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).